(CNN) — Six people have been killed and one injured in an early morning knife attack outside a kindergarten in southern China, according to Lianjiang city police and Chinese state-run media.

The incident took place around 7:40 a.m. on Monday in Hengshan town within Lianjiang, in Guangdong province, said police in a statement, which called the attack an “intentional injury.”

