ALBANY -- Albany police responded to a shooting incident at Big Daddy's Lounge at 300 E. Broad Ave. Saturday at around 3:23 a.m., a news release from the Albany Police Department said.
An APD report on the incident said: "Officers responded to a shooting at 300 East Broad Avenue (Big Daddy's), but the victims had left the scene to go to the hospital. Officers determined that a fight broke out inside the club and continued to the outside, where someone fired several shots.
"During the incident, Jamal Price was shot four times in the back, and Adrianna Rhymes was shot once in the back of the left knee. Three others received laceration from glass bottles or some unknown cutting object they were struck by during the altercation. There were no suspects identified, and there were no witnesses that came forward with information."
Other victims of the aggravated assault included Brayon Price, 25; Amdaious Redding, 23; Shinita Washington, 31; and Leslie Thomas, 42.
The APD investigation into the incident is ongoing.
