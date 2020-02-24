ATLANTA – Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black joined Georgia Restaurant Association CEO Karen Bremer to announce six new Georgia Grown Executive Chefs at the GRA’s annual Taste of Georgia Legislative Reception held recently in Atlanta. The executive chef program is an initiative designed to foster relationships between chefs and farmers while promoting locally sourced and grown products in Georgia’s growing culinary culture.
The 2020 executive chefs are:
♦ Jamie Adams, il Giallo Osteria & Bar in Sandy Springs
♦ Alex Friedman, Bistro off Broad in Winder
♦ Tim Magee, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails in Atlanta
♦ Jessica Rothacker, Heirloom in Athens
♦ Maricela Vega, 8Arm in Atlanta
♦ Peter Vossenberg, The Pinnacle Club in Augusta
“The chefs who accept this distinction make a commitment, as ambassadors of the Georgia Grown program, to advance the importance of agriculture in our state,” Black said in a news release. “We’re grateful for their dedication to Georgia farmers and farm families.”
The new Georgia Grown executive chefs join a few dozen notable chefs who continue to promote Georgia food on a local, national and global scale.
“The 2020 Georgia Grown executive chefs are leaders in the farm-to-table movement, with incredible culinary talent and a passion for building relationships between chefs and farmers,” Karen Bremer, CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said. “The GRA is proud to support the Georgia Grown program and its efforts to emphasize the importance of sourcing local food.”
For nearly a decade, the executive chef program has sought to strengthen awareness of Georgia Grown products around the state. This year is no different; the diverse group of culinary professionals selected, earned the distinction in part due to their use and promotion of locally grown food in their restaurants and communities.
