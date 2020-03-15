ALBANY – Six defendants linked to a major methamphetamine distribution ring in southwest Georgia have been sentenced to prison for their crimes, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charlie Peeler said in a news release. U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced the following individuals on Wednesday, March 11:
⦁ Jamal Cornelius, 28, of Moultrie was sentenced to 108 months in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
⦁ Abe Dennis, 37, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 140 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
⦁ Willie Dillard, 26, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 160 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
⦁ Montrevious Jackson, 31, of Adel, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
⦁ Doug Palmer, 39, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
⦁ Tahkhari Taylor, 29, of Moultrie, was sentenced to 12 months and 1 day in prison and three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
“Working together, federal, state and local law enforcement successfully shut down another dangerous methamphetamine operation pushing an extremely deadly drug into our communities,” Peeler said. “These defendants couldn’t escape the law, and neither will other dealers wanting to profit from the misery and death of people addicted to these illegal, deadly drugs. To all meth dealers: Law enforcement is coming and will not stop until dealers are caught, prosecuted and sentenced.”
The known leader of the methamphetamine distribution ring, Borris Fuller, 41, of Moultrie, was sentenced on Oct. 26, 2018 to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Authorities estimate that an organization of 35 individuals was responsible for the distribution of more than 20 kilograms of the drug in and around Moultrie from May until November 2016.
According to court evidence, some of these transactions also occurred in Atlanta and parts of Florida, including at the Georgia-Florida line. The names of the additional defendants previously sentenced to prison for their involvement in the Fuller methamphetamine distribution case are listed in an earlier press release on the USAO Middle District of Georgia website. The remaining eight defendants are expected to be sentenced on April 14 and April 15. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the DEA, GBI, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Florida Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County Florida Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the government.
