Skywater Group to release plans to boost Radium Springs flow volume next year

ALBANY — While details are hush-hush at the moment, an effort to restore the volume of the flow from the Radium Springs blue hole is quietly gathering steam.
Several groups are involved in the project that is being spearheaded by the Oregon-based Bonneville Environmental Foundation.
The Skywater Group, as the group is called, is not releasing specifics of the project at this time, said Gordon Rogers, executive director of the Flint Riverkeeper.
“It’s not a secret what we’re doing, but we’re not ready to talk to the press,” he said. “We will be doing a joint press release, probably soon. We want to develop a 100 percent consensus from the group.”
The Bonneville Environmental Group is “big into flow restoration work,” Rogers said. “I’d certainly think it (announcement) will be some time in January.
“I will say I’m glad there’s a little bit of buzz.”
The Radium Springs area, including Skywater Creek, was part of the region hit hard by storms in 2017 and 2018. Groups have cleaned up the short-term damage from those storms, but the diminished flow from the blue hole that feeds the springs has been longer in the making.
Skywater Creek flows from the spring into the Flint River.
According to Bonneville’s web site, its Change the Course program “brings together corporations, conservation organizations and the public to raise awareness about freshwater, reduced water footprints and ensure clean and reliable water for rivers, commerce and communities.”
The group’s initial project, started on the Colorado River in 2014, has returned 4 million gallons to the river and its tributaries, information on the website said.
The springs that are part of the Flint River system flow from the Floridan aquifer and interact with the river along much of its length.
The aquifer and surface water are utilized for farm irrigation throughout southwest Georgia, and the state of Florida has challenged the use of water from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River basin, claiming that withdrawals from the waterway is diminishing stream flow in that state.