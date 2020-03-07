Slate set for May 20 Dougherty County primary election

ALBANY -- With a week of qualifying in the books, only one Dougherty County office will feature a competitive race as Sheriff Kevin Sproul is the only officeholder to draw a challenger.
Sproul will face Sabrina Lewis in the May 20 Democratic primary race.
That means Dougherty County voters who want to weigh in on the sheriff’s race will have to choose a Democratic ballot for the primary in order to vote in that contest.
On the Democratic side, incumbents qualified for all other partisan county elected offices.
The Democratic incumbents seeking re-election to countywide officers are District Attorney Greg Edwards, Coroner Michael Fowler and Clerk of Superior Court Evonne Mull. Dougherty County Commission members Gloria Gaines of District 5 and Clinton Johnson of District 3, also will seek additional four-year terms.
At-large Dougherty County School Board member Geraldine Hudley also will be on the ballot, as will James Bush of District 5, and Robert Youngblood of District 1.
“I’m pleased with the field,” said Benny Hand, third vice-chairman of the Dougherty County Democratic Party. “I think it’s always good to have folks who are willing to offer themselves up for leadership.”
Having a competitive race can be a good thing, he said, as it gives voters a choice.
“I guess, since with the exception of sheriff there are no challengers, people are satisfied with (incumbents),” Hand said. “If the citizens are satisfied, I’m satisfied. We’ll have an eventful election for sheriff. We’ll see how it goes.”
The only local candidate on the Republican side of the ballot will be in County Commission District 1. Businessman Ed Newsome qualified to seek that office after incumbent Commissioner Lamar Hudgins announced he will not seek another term.
Nonpartisan incumbent candidates who qualified include Probate Court Judge Nancy Stephenson, State Court Judge John M. Stephenson and Superior Court Judges Victoria Darrisaw, Willie Lockette and Denise Marshall.
In Georgia House District 153, incumbent CaMia Hopson, an Albany Democrat, will face former Albany City Commission member and 2019 mayoral candidate Henry Mathis
District 151 State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, whose district includes a portion of Dougherty County, has no primary opponent but will face Democrat Joyce Barlow in the general election in the fall.
In House District 154 state Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany, will run unopposed.
Early voting in the presidential primary extends through March 20 each weekday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on the second floor of the Government Center.
In addition, residents can vote on March 14 -- a Saturday -- from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Riverfront Resource Center on Pine Avenue.
