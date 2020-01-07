CUTHBERT — “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibit that examines the evolving landscape of rural American during the 20th century, will be on display from Jan. 18-Feb. 29 in Cuthbert.
Cuthbert is one of only six communities in Georgia picked to host the exhibit. It is part of “Museum on Main Street,” a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and Georgia Humanities. Andrew College is hosting the exhibit.
Crossroads will encourage conversations about local history, explore the pleasures and challenges of rural living, examine how change has made an impact on our communities, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.
The exhibit will be located at 72 Dawson St. on the square. This is a building owned by Andrew College as part of its outreach to bring the arts to downtown Cuthbert. The exhibit will be open Mondays-Wednesdays, noon-6 p.m.; Thursdays 2-8 p.m., and Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Other hours are available by request.
The exhibit’s grand opening in Cuthbert will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 and will feature live music and a farmer’s market.
As part of the Smithsonian’s traveling exhibit, local displays also will be featured at 72 Dawson St., including agriculture, timber, power, education, Native America and religion displays. There will also be a local photo competition.
In conjunction with the exhibit, unique stories will be told through the following lectures, music and historic tours:
♦ Lecture: “Changes in Government and Community,” Jan. 30, 1:30 p.m., Liddie Murphy Theatre, Old Main, Andrew College, 501 College Street, Cuthbert;
♦ Lecture: “Agriculture, Forestry/Timber,” Feb. 8, Shellman Depot, 58 Park Ave., Shellman. Breakfast, 9 a.m., lecture follows;
♦ Historic Music Performance: Feb. 20, 6 p.m., Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court St., Cuthbert;
♦ Henderson House Museum: Open Mondays-Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m., Thursdays, 4-6 p.m., Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 338 Andrew St., Cuthbert;
♦ Permanent exhibits featuring medical history, the Civil War, and the African American mid-1800s community are located at the Randolph County Courthouse, 51 Court St., Cuthbert.
Major sponsors of the local Smithsonian exhibition include Andrew College, Georgia Farm Bureau, Diverse Power and Golden Triangle RC&D. All events are free and open to the public.
To donate time or dollars to the project, or for more information, call (229) 732-5990, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or visit Facebook at Cuthbert-Georgia-Traveling-Smithsonian-Exhibit.
