ALBANY – Runners completing runs of 26.2 or 13.1 miles on Saturday agreed: Great weather, great race and a taste of Southern hospitality combined to make for a good day out for the SNICKERS Marathon.
“It’s just perfect,” said Brad Buie of Atlanta, who was running for the second time, the last time 12 years ago. “It’s a good course, a fair course. It’s just the right amount of rolling (terrain).
“I like the small-town feel and people and support of the community. It’s a classic town.”
Some 1,800 runners registered for the 2022 edition of the marathon, about half of whom paid last year and deferred to run this year since the 2021 marathon was canceled due to COVID-19. Alex Ekesa, who came in in 2:21:04 (2 hours, 21 minutes, 4 seconds) was the first finisher in the marathon, and Jack Rager finished the half-marathon in 1:12:16.
But the real winners on the day were the city of Albany, the marathon planners and the runners who challenged and conquered the course, which is one of the top qualifiers for the Boston Marathon.
Neal Robertson of Albany took the option of running the race virtually last year but was back in person on Saturday. The 60-year-old, who doesn’t look it, was running his 10th half-marathon and has done five full marathons.
“It helps,” he said of exercise helping him keep a youthful appearance. “I try to stay in good shape. I retired from the Marine base in September.
“I look forward to this every year. This kind of keeps me going all year, keeps me going and in shape. Part of my retirement plan is to run this marathon every year.”
Part of the draw for Robertson is the camaraderie, and wife Sharon was there to cheer him on.
“I met a guy, an older guy, 72,” he said. “He finished before I did, so I was impressed with him.”
Running his first marathon since 2017, Atlanta resident Matt Burrell said he was having a great experience in Albany.
“It’s great,” he said. “I love the feel of running through the neighborhoods. It was good, the people coming out and cheering us on. For a small town race, it was fun.”
Celebrating his 33rd birthday with his third run in Albany, Eddie Tzun said he enjoyed running in the city. Having done marathons in several other places, including West Palm Beach, Fla., and Chattanooga, Tenn., the native Guatemalan said his favorite is in his second hometown of Albany.
“This one is the best,” he said. “I enjoyed it. It was the best one ever. Albany is a good one. It’s flat.”
Coming with a group of about 30 with a Birmingham, Ala., running club, Carlos Orihuell and Jule Pearce said they were impressed by the support given to runners and how well the event was organized..
“A lot of the small races don’t always have the support,” Pearce said. “When you’re looking for a race, that’s the most important thing. The volunteers were really fantastic.”
As did most of the other runners, Gan Dong of Atlanta remarked on the relatively flat course and weather. An overcast sky and wind early in the morning helped keep temperatures down until he completed the course, said Dong, who ran in Albany five years ago.
“It was very nice, very good, nicer than I thought,” he said. “When I looked at the temperature, it was (going to be) pretty hot, so it’s very good. People come out of the house to cheer.”
The marathon, run in tandem with a street festival, brought thousands to downtown Albany on Saturday. The two events were expected to have an $800,00 economic impact for Albany, said Rashelle Minix, race director and executive director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.