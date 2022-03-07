ALBANY — The heat may have kept some runners home on Saturday, but the return of the SNICKERS Marathon and Downtown Street Festival, which was canceled the previous two years, was a success, organizers said.
“We had a good crowd,” Tommy Gregors, the executive director of the Artesian Alliance, which partnered on the street festival for the first time this year with the Flint River Entertainment Complex, said. “I don’t have the final numbers yet.”
About 1,000 people had come through the gates at Veterans Park by about 4 p.m., halfway through the festival, which ended at 7 p.m.
“Everybody I talked to had a great time,” Gregors said. “The weather was great. We had people there all through the day, enjoying the music and the food.”
After two years off, the Artesian Alliance is hoping the event will grow back to pre-pandemic attendance in future years. It will use proceeds to fund programs at its RiverQuarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Chehaw Park & Zoo attractions.
“This really worked well with the venue and the stage and being able to block off traffic like we did,” Gregors said. “As soon as we get the information back, we’ll start planning for next year.”
While the final tally of runners was well off from the nearly 1,800 who registered, those who showed up were excited about the marathon and half-marathon, said Race Director Rashelle Minix.
About half of those who signed up had deferred from running virtually last year after paying race fees, and 983 ended up starting the 2022 live event at 7 a.m. Saturday. Of those, 976 finished the 26.2-mile marathon or 13.1-mile half-marathon course.
“I think the heat may have deterred some of them from coming,” Minix said. “The race officials called it ‘the COVID hangover.’ We had a lot of runners (shift) from the full to the half because of the heat.”
Minix, who is executive director of the Albany Visitors and Convention Bureau, estimated the economic impact of the marathon at more than $600,000.
“I figured we had, just from the race alone, an economic impact of $648,000,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.