Social Security will not be able to pay full benefits in 2034 if Congress doesn't act

Social Security trust funds are projected to run dry in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to address the pending shortfall.

Americans' Social Security checks will get a lot smaller in 2034 if lawmakers don't act to address the pending shortfall, according to an annual report released Friday by the Social Security trustees.

That's because the combined Social Security trust funds -- which help support payouts for the elderly, survivors and disabled -- are projected to run dry that year. At that time, the funds' reserves will be depleted, and the program's continuing income will only cover 80% of benefits owed.

