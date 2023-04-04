Your soil’s health is what determines the overall health of your grass and other plants. When you work from the ground up, you are ensuring superior grass quality. Fertilizing your lawn regularly is good practice to make sure your grass is getting nutrients, but what if you aren’t sure which exact nutrients your lawn needs at the time?
For example, you may be applying an abundance of nitrogen, but you aren’t really seeing a difference in your grass’s appearance or quality. You might also notice that grass isn’t growing as well in some areas of your lawn as others, but you aren’t sure why.
The best way to diagnose a problem before spending time and money on other solutions is to collect and submit a soil analysis in your yard. A soil analysis will inform you of all the nutrients you need in your lawn.
A soil test is a tool that can be used to determine which macro- and micronutrients are currently in your soil and which nutrients your lawn and garden needs to reach its optimum pH level. Most of the time, companies will make suggestions on how to improve your soil’s quality with fertilizers or other amendments based on the results from the soil test.
Soil tests can come in different shapes and sizes, but they all require you to collect a sample of soil from your lawn and place it in some sort of small container or baggie to submit to an expert. Whether you mail a package in or drop it off at your local cooperative extension office depends on the company or turfgrass expert you go with.
A soil test is an inexpensive way to see what your soil needs to perform its best. A soil analysis essentially measures the pH of your soil and provides nutrient recommendations to achieve optimum performance.
Regularly applying fertilizer products and other chemicals can impact the pH levels of your soil, so collecting and submitting a soil sample provides information about which nutrients your lawn needs or doesn’t need.
A soil test will tell you exactly what the soil needs so that you can make an educated decision on which fertilizer or nutrients to purchase. Sometimes they’ll want you to place the soil in a container they mail to your address. Other times, they’ll provide you with instructions for collecting the sample and placing it in a container or baggie of your own.
You should always follow the instructions each company or cooperative extension office provides you with when collecting and submitting a soil sample. However, it’s often recommended you collect soil samples from various locations throughout your yard and then combine them into one collective soil sample.
Instructions for collecting a soil sample:
1. Collect several soil samples in plastic probes or baggies. Make sure they’re thoroughly cleaned before use so they don’t contaminate your sample.
2. Walk in a zigzag pattern as you collect the samples. Most universities and landscape professionals recommend collecting soil from about 10–15 locations.
3. Afterwards, remove any plant material, mulch or natural soil organisms like worms and drop the soil samples into a plastic bucket. Mix the samples well to make sure it’s blended.
4. Dump the soil out on a newspaper or grocery bag and then allow it to dry. Wet soil may alter the soil analysis, so make sure it’s dry before collecting.
5. Once dry, you’ll want to collect about 1 pint of the soil to send to your turfgrass expert.
The best time to collect and submit a lawn soil analysis ultimately depends on where you live and what type of grass you have. Warm-season grasses such as zoysia, St. Augustine, bermuda grass and centipede grass should ideally be collected in the spring. This generally takes place between March 15 and April 30.
Soil tests for cool season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass and fescues should be collected between August and September.
Generally speaking, the best time to collect soil samples from gardens or ornamental beds is during the fall. You can then make amendments before winter so that they can take effect in the spring.
Most lawn and garden professionals recommend testing your soil once every 1–3 years. Some experts suggest once every 3–5 years. We believe submitting soil samples are invaluable ways to keep your lawn and garden healthy — it also rarely costs a lot of money. Unless there are problems occurring in your lawn and garden, we suggest submitting a soil sample once every 1–3 years.
There are many different professionals you can send a soil sample to. Most of them can be divided into two groups: 1) a local cooperative extension office, or 2) a company you bought a soil test kit from and mail it back to.
1. Local Cooperative Extension Office: Each state has its own soil testing cooperative extension office you can either drop your sample off at or mail it to. Be sure to visit the local cooperative extension office’s website and follow soil testing instructions thoroughly.
2. Company You Bought a Soil Test Kit From: Another option is to buy a soil test kit from a company and submit it back to them in the mail. If this is what you’re looking to do, some of these companies will still have someone who can professionally test your soil sample and provide you with accurate results and recommendations.
The analysis is done by a leading national laboratory and the recommendations are ready in 7–10 days. The lab tests for pH and includes the amount of phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, calcium, boron, zinc, manganese and iron in the soil. These are presented in a low, medium, adequate and high graphic range analysis to support the recommendations for corrective nutrient action by the homeowner.
Most importantly, the recommendations are tailored to your location, time of year, size of lawn or garden, type of crop or grass and presented in precise product and quantity recommendations.
The amount a soil test costs depends on who you choose to do the soil analysis. Universities generally charge between $10–$15 while it can vary for companies. Some cost about $12, while others can run up to $40.
When you submit your analysis to a local cooperative extension office, the soil analysis takes between 3–4 days usually. During heavy sampling times like April or May, it might take as long as 1–2 weeks.
Soil test results come in all kinds of different forms. Generally speaking, you’ll receive a sheet of paper or a digital report that will provide you with information on which nutrients your soil is lacking and which nutrients your soil is plentiful with.
Soil analysis solutions can vary. Some soil testing results will come with suggestions for products that will help your lawn and garden. If they don’t, you’ll need to know how to read a fertilizer label so that you can choose the best fertilizer for your soil.
Alkaline soils will need nutrients to make it slightly more acidic so that it reaches the 6.0–7.0 pH range. On the other hand, acidic soils will need nutrients that make it more alkaline.
Ultimately, soil tests are invaluable tools that will provide you with a lot of information as to how you can improve your lawn and garden’s health. Most of the time, they’re also inexpensive.
