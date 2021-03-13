ALBANY -- Call them the Solar-Powered Surgeons. The EPA-approved Physicians.
Two southwest Georgia medical offices -- Albany Surgical on Westover Boulevard in Albany and Medical Associates of Albany at Oakland Crossing in Leesburg -- have been using clean solar energy to help power their offices for more than five years each, Medical Associates since 2015 and Albany Surgical since mid-2016.
Sold on environmentalism -- plus tax breaks and a pretty much guaranteed reduction in utility bills in sunny south Georgia -- Albany Surgical's partners opted to add more than 200 solar panels to the roof of their offices on Westover when ground was broken on the facility in December of 2014. By the time Albany Surgical's surgeons moved into their new digs in May of 2016, the physicians at Medical Associates had already been enjoying utility bills that were less than half of projected costs.
"We built our offices from the ground up, and I had always liked the idea of using solar energy, if we could do it within reason," Dr. Robert Aderhold, one of six Albany Surgical surgeons, said. "Of course, adding the solar panels during construction rather than retrofitting made it feasible for us. There were tax breaks that were available at the time, and with the savings on monthly utilities, we were told that our system would pay for itself within about four years.
"We have seen savings by generating around $750 of electricity a month, but I don't think the system's quite paid for itself yet. But this is a big building (between 25,000 and 26,000 square feet), and our offices are climate-controlled and our surgical center humidity- and temperature-controlled. We use a lot of electricity."
Dr. Bruce Houston said it was he who suggested that the surgeons at Albany Surgical utilize solar power when they built their new offices.
"It never hurts that your helping the environment, but from a business standpoint you had the tax credits and you've got a really big air conditioning unit that you have to run," Houston, who partners with Drs. Chuck Gebhardt, Devell Young and Michael Satchell, said. "When you can cut your monthly power bills by more than half, it makes a difference. We haven't done an actual audit recently, but we were told we could expect monthly power bills of $2,500 to $2,700 a month and ours has averaged around $1,100.
"Another thing I like about the system is that it's low-maintenance. In the years we've had our solar panels, all we've had to do is wash them off pretty regularly. That's about it. You keep them clean, and they're efficient."
Aderhold said that the contractor who installed his group's system said it should continue to operate relatively maintenance-free for 30 years.
Dr. Price Corr -- who along with Drs. Chris Smith, Buck Davis, Cullen Richardson, Golda Kwayisi and Aderhold are the surgeons who practice with Albany Surgical -- warned that while he and his partners have enjoyed the benefits of having solar panels installed, there are concerns that must be addressed about the technology.
"There's no question that our system is good for the environment -- that's one of the main reasons we did it -- but it's not one of those things where you just put it up there and it goes to work for you," Corr said. "There are certain restrictions on the tax credits, and I've gotten two or three phone calls from telemarketers asking about interest in solar panels, so you have to be careful and deal with a reputable provider.
"But we reduce our power bills by about a thousand dollars a month, and that makes a difference in our bottom line."
And, Aderhold adds, there is the "Wow!" factor.
"No one really sees our solar panels unless they have a reason to go up on our roof, but when they do they generally say, 'Wow!'" he said. "It's like our secret, but when people do go up on the roof they're blown away.
"I consider myself a conservationist, and this is a measure we've taken to cut waste. Waste drives me crazy. So, yes, I'd recommend that others consider solar energy, depending on their needs and resources. For us, I just think it's a cool thing we decided to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.