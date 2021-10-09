ATLANTA -- Georgia’s rapidly growing clean energy industry has scored another success.
Solar technologies company NanoPV plans to invest more than $36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Sumter County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced. The project is expected to bring more than 500 jobs to Americus.
“This incredible investment … is a testament to Georgia’s thriving solar environment and our laser focus on bringing big projects to rural parts of our state,” Kemp said.
New Jersey-based NanoPV is a pioneering solar technology company with nearly 20 years of experience in solar panel manufacturing and system integration.
The new manufacturing plant will be the company’s largest, operating in an existing 56,000-square-foot facility.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce Division worked in partnership with the Americus-Sumter County Payroll Development Authority, South Georgia Technical College and the state Department of Labor’s Quick Start work force development program to land the project.
Georgia has emerged as a leader in the rebirth of the solar manufacturing industry in the U.S., state Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson said.
Georgia’s electricity mix now consists of nearly 12% renewable energy, including more than 3% from solar power.
“We are proud to add NanoPV to the incredible ecosystem of manufacturing and technology companies that call Georgia home,” Wilson said. “It is exciting to bring these jobs to Sumter County.”
From the Bill of Rights to HIPAA, Zapproved created a timeline illustrating the evolution of privacy law throughout American history. Special attention was paid to how technology demands new forms of privacy. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.