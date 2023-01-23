The failed Republican New Mexico state House candidate who is accused of masterminding shootings at Democratic officials' homes will remain in jail as he awaits trial, a judge ruled Monday.

Second Judicial District Court Judge David Murphy said Solomon Peña poses a threat to the targets of the shootings and their family members. He also pointed to Peña's history of felony convictions involving property crimes and the use of stolen vehicles, mirroring the tactics police say were used in the shootings in December and early January.

