Astronomers first discovered quasars, considered to be the brightest and most powerful objects in the universe, 60 years ago — but they didn't understand their origin. Now, scientists think they have unlocked the mystery behind what ignites these celestial objects.

Quasars have the same luminosity of a trillion stars contained in a space about the size of our solar system — which only hosts one star, while the Milky Way galaxy is home to at least 100 billion stars.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News