anti-abortion.jpg

Republican members of Congress said if they take control in the midterm elections, they expect to keep the Hyde Amendment intact in bills passed by Congress.

 Special Photo: Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person.

That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors and lawmakers want to remove exceptions for rape and incest. In Missouri, for example, abortions are now permitted only in cases of a medical emergency. There are no exceptions for rape or incest under the state law.

