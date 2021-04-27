Using the Health Workforce Simulation Model, Nursingeducation.org ranked all 50 states by their projected nursing shortage in 2030. Click for more.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Katja Ridderbusch is an Atlanta-based journalist who reports for news organizations in the U.S. and her native Germany. Her stories have appeared in Kaiser Health News, U.S. News & World Report, USA Today and several NPR affiliates.