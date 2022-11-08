Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph..
ALBANY — The Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 141 of Albany will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot at Confederate Memorial Park, 1018 Philema Road in Albany, on Saturday.
The turkey shoot will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $5 per shot. Shotguns and shells will be provided.
Winners will receive a $20 gift certificate from the Philema Road location of Mike’s Country Store to purchase a turkey or any other groceries needed.
Contact Ron Howard at (229) 395-2883 or Charley Ivey at (229) 344-7269 for more information.
