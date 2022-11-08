turkey season1.jpg

 File Photo: Georgia DNR

ALBANY — The Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 141 of Albany will host a Thanksgiving Turkey Shoot at Confederate Memorial Park, 1018 Philema Road in Albany, on Saturday.

The turkey shoot will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $5 per shot. Shotguns and shells will be provided.

