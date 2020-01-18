ALBANY – As part of their commitment to community service, members of Delta Sigma Theta sorority donated around 150 blankets to the Phoebe Cancer Center.
“We appreciate this thoughtful donation. Our patients love the blankets,” Lori Nurmi, clinical director for Phoebe Oncology Services, said in a news release. “The blankets are so soft, and we’ve already been giving them out for patients to take home with them to use as they go through treatment.”
“We call them our blankets of love, and we hope they will give comfort to cancer patients,” said Chiquita Greene, first vice president of Delta Sigma Theta. “We also want to raise awareness about cancer screenings. Early detection saved me, and we want our community to be aware about the need for mammograms and other cancer screenings.”
Delta Sigma Theta was founded on Jan. 13, 1913, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The sorority has 230 members in Albany, and the local chapter’s donation to the Phoebe Cancer Center was in recognition of the group’s 107th anniversary.
“Community service is what we do. We do projects year-round, but we always make sure we do something to serve our community to celebrate our founding,” Yolanda Fields, second vice president of Delta Sigma Theta, said.
The Phoebe Cancer Center offers a complete continuum of cancer care from diagnosis to treatment to recovery. It is accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer with Commendations and by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. It is also a Lung Cancer Alliance Screening Center of Excellence and an American College of Radiology Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.