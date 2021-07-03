ALBANY -- Since its founding in Albany in 1949, the Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., which was founded in 1908, has been committed to serving mankind globally as well as locally.
The Albany community and surrounding counties have generously supported the sorority, thus affording it to be able to give back to these communities. One means of giving back is awarding scholarships to deserving students from the local high schools and Albany State University. The 2021 scholarship recipients, announced recently, include:
-- The first-place Ann Lane Montgomery Memorial Scholarship recipient is Sophia Lin, a graduate of Lee County High School, who plans to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and major in Business Administration.
-- The second-place Ann Lane Montgomery Memorial Scholarship recipient is Jordan M. Brown, a graduate of Monroe Comprehensive High School, who will attend Georgia Southern University and major in Nursing.
-- The Hilda Calhoun Memorial Scholarship recipient is Amaria Monique Diaz, a graduate of Mitchell County High School, who plans to attend Valdosta State University and major in Exercise Science.
-- The Christine Blaylock Community Service Scholarship was awarded to Jaylen Cherry, an Early Education major, and a member of Gamma Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on the campus of Albany State University.
-- The Johnnie Reynolds Scholarship was awarded to Riana Brevitt, a Psychology major, Art minor, and member of Gamma Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on the campus of Albany State University.
-- The Annie Sheffield Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Khayla Wilson, a graduating Education major and a member of Gamma Sigma Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority on the campus Albany State University. She will attend graduate school at Mercer University.
Sharon Styles is the Scholarship chairman and Debra Capers is president of the Delta Eta Omega Chapter Inc. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.