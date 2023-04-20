Due to popular demand, the Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is again sponsoring the 2023 biennial "Fashionetta" pageant, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
ALBANY -- Albany's Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. continues to provide unlimited services to Albany-area communities and suburban counties.
Due to popular demand, the sorority is again sponsoring the 2023 biennial "Fashionetta" pageant, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Fashionetta is a culturally driven event that serves as the largest scholarship fundraiser that the sorority undertakes. The event will feature Dougherty High Schools’ theatrical ensemble performing the drama "Duck Soup: A Family Trap Muzical,” written by Leonard McCray.
To enhance the cultural flavor of the drama, Fashionetta also will showcase the contestants vying for the 2023 Fashionetta crown. The contestants are: Little Miss -- Brooklyn DeBruce and Camryn Poole; Junior Miss -- Nileah Jefferson, Antonia Jordan, Nilante Price and Endya Walton; and Miss Fashionetta -- Londyn Polite, Jamaiya Rice and Tionne Williams.
Local Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. members are appreciative of the multiple donations from the contestants’ parents, as well as the communitywide support system.