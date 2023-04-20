aka.png

Due to popular demand, the Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is again sponsoring the 2023 biennial "Fashionetta" pageant, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School.

 Special Logo

ALBANY -- Albany's Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. continues to provide unlimited services to Albany-area communities and suburban counties.

Due to popular demand, the sorority is again sponsoring the 2023 biennial "Fashionetta" pageant, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Monroe Comprehensive High School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags