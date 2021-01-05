ALBANY — The Delta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is preparing to celebrate its 113th Founder’s Day on Jan. 15.
As part of its celebration, the chapter takes pride in acknowledging outstanding chapter history-makers who have made a significant difference in rendering special services for the sorority. These noted members are the chapters “Pink and Green Queens.”
Among this year’s Queens are:
♦ Alene Harris is the chapter’s darling dazzling diamond member for providing more than 75years of proactive uninterrupted service to the sorority.
♦ Glorya Williams and Gloria Garner are immensely proud glittering golden members of 50 years.
♦ Loretta Felton and Gloria Bryant are ecstatic about serving as shining silver stars for 25 years.
♦ The chapter selected Mrs. Shelby Pouncil as its 2020 Sister of the Year in acknowledgement of her extraordinary services for chapter recognition.
The chapter’s queens and other members of Pink and Green offered special gratitude for the continued supporting of the community for “making a vital impact on the successful implementation of our community service program targets,” adding, “We look forward to your continued blessings of advocacy throughout the brand-new year.”
