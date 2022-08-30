South Carolina House passes near-total ban on abortion with new limited exceptions for rape and incest

The South Carolina House of Representatives on August 30 advanced legislation that would ban nearly all abortion at every stage of pregnancy, after adding a last-minute amendment that includes exceptions for some cases of rape and incest.

The South Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation that would ban nearly all abortions at every stage of pregnancy, with exceptions including in cases of rape and incest.

The House passed the legislation by a vote of 67-35 on Wednesday morning after roughly two hours of debate, with the majority of speeches coming from Democrats speaking against the bill.

