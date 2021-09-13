ATHENS – A South Carolina resident has been sentenced to federal prison for attempting to distribute one kilogram of methamphetamine.
Jack Shuttleworth, 55, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal in Athens federal court after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Individuals caught trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and similar deadly, illegal narcotics face the possibility of federal prosecution and lengthy federal prison sentences,” acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “I want to thank the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and DEA for their efforts to shut down methamphetamine distribution in our communities.”
“Methamphetamine is not only toxic, it destroy families, communities and lives,” Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy said. “Because of spirited law enforcement cooperation, Mr. Shuttleworth will no longer be able to distribute this poison and will spend well-deserved time in prison.”
According to court documents, a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a truck driven by Shuttleworth for a seatbelt violation on Sept. 10, 2020. Shuttleworth was found to be driving on a suspended license. A K-9 alerted on Shuttleworth’s truck, and a subsequent search of the vehicle located 1,003.2 grams of 95% pure methamphetamine, in addition to clear plastic baggies and a digital scale.
Co-defendant Shyanne Harden, 25, of North Augusta, S.C., was seated in the front seat and has since pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Harden was sentenced to serve 55 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by Royal on July 15, 2021.
The case was investigated by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and DEA. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shanelle Booker prosecuted the case for the government.
