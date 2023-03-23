Nearly eight years after his body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road, state authorities confirmed they are investigating the death of 19-year-old Stephen Smith as a homicide, putting his case back in the spotlight.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it was opening an investigation into Smith's July 2015 death based on information gleaned in 2021 during its investigation into the deaths of Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh.

Recommended for you

CNN's Randi Kaye and Dianne Gallagher contributed to this report.

Tags