(CNN) — A 69-year-old South Carolina woman was killed in an apparent alligator attack while walking her dog near a golf course on Hilton Head Island, police said Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a report of a possible alligator attack in the Spanish Wells neighborhood of Hilton Head Island and found the woman’s body at around 9:30 a.m. at the edge of a lagoon bordering a golf course, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

