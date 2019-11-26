TIFTON — On GivingTuesday on Dec. 3, friends and supporters of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will have an opportunity to support the ABAC student scholarship program as one of their giving options.
South Georgia Banking Company is ahead of the pack in that regard, since SGBC is already sponsoring a scholarship for ABAC student Kasey Kight as a result of its annual sponsorship of "An Evening for ABAC."
“For the past 50 years, we have made it a priority to invest in the communities we serve,” SGBC President Glenn Willis said. “Our partnership with the ABAC Foundation allows us to help build the future of south Georgia and change the lives of young people through their education.”
Kight is a sophomore biology major from Fitzgerald who is an ABAC student this fall semester. She plans to become an occupational therapist. Ric Stewart, the Annual Giving and Development Coordinator for ABAC, said there are many more students who deserve scholarship opportunities.
“ABAC partners with our community to create a positive impact on Tifton and the surrounding area,” Stewart said. “Many businesses in our region also make it a priority to support the educational opportunities ABAC provides to our students.
“South Georgia Banking Company makes a direct effort to support scholarships at ABAC by sponsoring 'An Evening for ABAC' every year. We extend our thanks to South Georgia Banking Company and all the businesses that contribute to the success of our students.”
Businesses and individuals can support student scholarships at ABAC and be a part of the GivingTuesday campaign by visiting www.abac.edu/giveback. "An Evening for ABAC" is scheduled Feb. 29.