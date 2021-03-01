ALBANY -- In 2020, Scouting in south Georgia produced 30 Eagle Scouts.
The newly certified Eagle Scouts are Landan Reeve Allen of Troop 426, Stockton; Jeremy Blakely of Troop 11, Albany; Caleb Jonathan Boswell of Troop 403, Valdosta; Joshua Andrew Boswell of Troop 403, Valdosta; Kaleb Chance Carroll of Troop 62, Tifton; Brystan Carthon of Troop 11, Albany; Kenneth Forester Clark of Troop 454, Nashville; Alex Crist of Troop 415, Valdosta; Levi Jacob Demott of Troop 3, Albany; Stephen Tillman Dew of Troop 1, Albany; Andrew A. Dingler of Troop 21, Americus; Michael Gadson of Troop 11, Albany; Daniel Ace Gardner of Troop 415, Valdosta; David Ezra Gardner of Troop 415, Valdosta; Greston T. Griner of Troop 686, Nashville; Samuel Lynn Hoover of Troop 15, Leesburg; Adam Dean Irvin of Troop 15, Albany; William Jones of Troop 440, Hahira; Kenneth Adam Kelly of Troop 21, Americus; Joel Mann of Troop 832, Ocilla; Robert Raymond McCarty of Troop 15, Leesburg; Kolby T. Osha of Troop 454, Valdosta; Lane Gunner Paramore of Troop 100, Sylvester; Micah Peters of Troop 144, Pelham; Ross C. Peters of Troop 62, Tifton; Austin Michael Rice of Troop 440, Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta; Micajah Paulk Steedley of Troop 426, Homerville; Michael Nathaniel Sumner of Troop 440, Hahira; Tyler Andrew Thomas of Troop 11, Albany, and Dylan Blake Williams of Troop 415, Valdosta.
Each Eagle Scout led a service project to benefit the community. Some of the projects included installing an HF radio antenna for the United States Air Force Auxiliary, repairing walking bridges in public parks, and restoring and repairing an abandoned church cemetery. Each of the 30 projects averaged 62 hours of service.
The South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on scouting in south Georgia go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
