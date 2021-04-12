TIFTON -- The South Georgia Council held its annual awards banquet on Saturday at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center here. The banquet, which is usually held in February, was delayed due to COVID-19.
Silver Beaver awards, the highest award given by a council, were presented to Rose Palazollo of Albany and to Bill Tillman of Valdosta.
The 2020 Eagle Scout Class also was recognized. Included in the Eagle Class are:
Jeremy Blakely, Troop 11, Albany; Caleb Jonathan Boswell, Troop 403, Valdosta; Joshua Andrew Boswell, Troop 403, Valdosta; Kaleb Chance Carroll, Troop 62, Tifton; Brystan Carthon, Troop 11, Albany; Kenneth Forester Clark, Troop 454, Nashville; Alex Crist, Troop 415, Valdosta; Levi Jacob Demott, Troop 3, Albany; Stephen Tillman Dew, Troop 1, Albany; Andrew A Dingler, Troop 21, Americus; Michael, Gadson, Troop 11, Albany; Daniel Ace Gardner, Troop 415, Valdosta; David Ezra Gardner, Troop 415, Valdosta; Greston T. Griner, Troop 686, Nashville; Samuel Lynn Hoover, Troop 15, Leesburg; Adam Dean Irvin, Troop 15, Albany; William Jones, Troop 440, Hahira; Kenneth Adam Kelly, Troop 21, Americus; Joel Mann, Troop 832, Ocilla; Landan Reeve Murchason Allen, Troop 426, Stockton; Robert Raymond McCarty, Troop 15, Leesburg; Kolby T. Osha, Troop 454, Valdosta; Lane Gunner Paramore, Troop 100, Sylvester; Micah Peters, Troop 144, Pelham; Ross C. Peters, Troop 62, Tifton; Austin Michael Rice, Troop 440, Moody AFB; Micajah Paulk Steedley, Troop 426, Homerville; Michael Nathaniel Sumner, Troop 440, Hahira; Tyler Andrew Thomas, Troop 11, Albany; Dylan Blake Williams, Troop 415, Valdosta.
Chairpersons for major Scouting events of 2020 were recognized during the banquet. They included Cub Family Weekend at Camp Patten -- Matthew Barnes; Cub Family Weekend at Camp Osborn -- Dr. Chris Kinsey and Gina Barnes; Webelos Rendezvous -- Brenda Blair; Merit Badge University -- Melissa Ginter; and Council Camporee - Bill Tillman.
Mike Johnson of Albany was presented a special award for his continuing efforts with the Wild Game Dinner in Albany, and James E. West Fellowships were presented to Mark Micklon of Valdosta and Father Jason Adams of Valdosta.
District Awards of Merit were presented to Tracey Woodcock of Albany, Darchelle Downing of Albany and Andrew Blackwell of Valdosta
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 south Georgia counties. For more information on scouting in south Georgia, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
