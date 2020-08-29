THOMASVILLE – Sweet Grass Dairy, an award-winning cheesemaker, rebranded on Aug. 1. This rebrand included a new logo, new packaging, and a new color pallete.
When comparing the new and old logos, Sweet Grass Dairy wanted to “set the cow free” and let her roam as their cows do in south Georgia. While teasing the rebrand, the Thomasville-based company launched a social media campaign to name the featured cow. The original logo was drawn by Co-Owner Jessica Little’s mother, Desiree Wehner, so the history of their past logo was very personal to the family.
With nearly 600 entries from their followers, Sweet Grass Dairy had plenty of names to choose from as it sought help from its customers.
“Not only were we shocked by the number of entries, but we were inspired by our followers’ creativity. We did not make this decision lightly,” Mallory Sofferin, marketing coordinator for Sweet Grass Dairy, said in a news release.
After giving all of its team members a chance to vote on their favorite name, Sweet Grass settled on Pim, a nod to their most Southern product, pimento cheese. Pimento cheese has been a Southern staple for many generations. Sweet Grass’ version includes its very own Thomasville Tomme, mayonnaise, piquillo peppers and pimentón from Spain.
Asked about the recent campaign, Co-Owner Jessica Little said, “It was exciting to see how invested our followers were. I was receiving text messages from friends stating that they woke up in the middle of the night with a name suggestion.”
It is Sweet Grass Dairy’s hope that Pim will resonate with their consumer base and will become one of the faces of the business.
