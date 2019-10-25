ALBANY — Most pageants are created with the purpose of selecting the young woman they deem to be the most beautiful and most talented to represent their organization or franchise.
Many girls and young women are left behind, equally talented and beautiful, but often overlooked because they do not meet the standards of these organizations. Due to the vision of a former Miss America pageant contestant, this will no longer be the case in Georgia.
The Miss Deborah Women’s Scholarship Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Dougherty Comprehensive High School auditorium, located at 1800 Pearce Ave. in Albany.
The pageant is the vision of Ava O’Neal, former Miss Blue & Gold ‘98, first black Miss Central Georgia ‘00, Miss Heart of Georgia ‘01 and Miss Albany ‘02. It was created to give girls the opportunity to have the experience of competing in a pageant while earning scholarships and more.
“My inspiration was the vision God gave me in December 2015, to offer a pageant for girls who grew up with circumstances much like mine: single parent home, growing up in the housing projects," O'Neal, the pageant director, said. "Who would have thought this 'basketball loving tomboy' would one day compete for the opportunity to go to Miss America? Seeing these girls in my pageant is my inspiration.”
The pageant’s mission is to provide young women and girls with a platform to "share their God-given talent, inner and physical beauty and their community service efforts with the world while earning scholarships for college and more."
There is no entry fee for contestants. The age groups are "Miss," ages 17-25; "Teen," ages 13-16; "Pre-Teen," ages 11-12; "Junior," ages 9-10; "Little," ages 6-8; "Petite," ages 4-5 and "Tiny," ages 1-3.
There is also a “Special Moms Showcase” where mothers ages 18-26 will participate, not compete, showcasing their talent, evening wear and sharing “The Mother in Me” story onstage. Each mother will receive a scholarship and a personalized gift package for their child.
College scholarships are awarded to the winners in the "Miss" category. There are also awards for winners and runner-ups in each category including community service awards, academic awards, talent awards and more, with special tiaras, trophies and plaques.
O’Neal is often asked about the name of the pageant.
“The name references Judge Deborah in the Bible," she said. "She was a leader, visionary and a wife. My Apostle, Dr. Gwendolyn Hope founded the Deborah Women’s Call Conference in 2009. She wanted to honor female pioneers in our community.
"The young ladies competing in this pageant need to know their community believes in them. They are pulling for them to not only succeed in their academics, but also in life. It takes a village and we are their village.”
Advance tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com or via PayPal at paypal.me/missdwpageant.
For more information about the pageant or to purchase tickets, contact O’Neal at (229) 603-0938.