SYLVSTER -- The South Georgia Council’s Troops 3, 13 and 21 held “The Plan B Camp” at Camp Osborn here July 6-10.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, most traditional summer Scout camps have been cancelled. “Plan B” summer camp had the scouts attending only during the day. Just like normal summer camp, merit badges and rank requirements were taught each day as well as water activities at the newly renovated Lake Keenan.
Troops 3 and 13 are sponsored by St. Teresa’s Catholic Church in Albany, and Troop 21 is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Americus.
