South Korea claims 'considerable amount' of information in leaked Pentagon documents is fabricated

South Korean defense chief Lee Jong-sup, pictured here in January, held phone talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin Tuesday morning. They both agreed that "a considerable amount of the documents were fabricated."

 Jeon Heon-Kyun/Getty Images/File

South Korea said on Tuesday that information contained in the leaked classified Pentagon documents that appeared to be based on sensitive conversations between top South Korean security officials is "fabricated," without providing further details.

The documents have become a domestic issue in South Korea amid accusations they expose the extent of United States eavesdropping on key regional allies.

