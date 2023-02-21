South Korean court grants gay couple health benefits in landmark ruling

A South Korean court on February 21 ruled in favor of a same-sex couple seeking equal health benefits. So Seong-wook and Kim Yong-min, the same-sex couple who sued the National Health Insurance Service, are seen here in February 2021.

 Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

A South Korean court on Tuesday ruled in favor of a same-sex couple seeking equal health benefits, overturning a lower court's earlier decision in a ruling hailed by supporters and activists as the first recognition of the legal rights of such couples.

The plaintiff, So Seong-wook, had previously been registered as a "spousal dependent" for state health insurance coverage, under the government-affiliated National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), according to his lawyer Park Han-hee.

