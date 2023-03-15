South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Japan Thursday for a fence-mending summit, the first such visit in 12 years as the two neighbors seek to confront growing threats from North Korea to rising concerns about China.

Those shared security challenges were highlighted just hours before the trip when North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula -- the fourth intercontinental ballistic missile launch in less than one year.

Tags