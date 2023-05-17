(CNN) — South Korean soccer star Son Jun-ho has been arrested in China for allegedly accepting bribes as Beijing clamps down on alleged corruption in the upper ranks of Chinese football.

Son was detained by public security authorities in China’s northeast Liaoning province on Friday “on suspicion of taking bribes as a person who is not a functionary of a state organ,” China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

CNN’s Gawon Bae and Wayne Chang contributed reporting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags