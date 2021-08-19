SAVANNAH — Morris Multimedia announced Thursday that the inaugural Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum, scheduled in Savannah Sept. 12-14, has been postponed until late winter or early spring of 2022 due to the current rise in COVID-19 numbers in the area.
With the health and safety of the sponsors, speakers and estimated 400 attendees being the priority, the forum’s leadership has decided to postpone the event. Currently, the region is experiencing the highest number of COVID cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started impacting our community in March 2020.
A new monthly virtual leadership program leading up to the in-person event will be unveiled this fall. The virtual program will provide educational and informative opportunities for leadership development and collaboration.
The Southeast Leadership Forum idea grew from business leader discussions about how to best cultivate talent and leadership skills in our region. The forum is designed to bring established and emerging leaders together in an innovative environment promoting leadership development, networking and collaborative teamwork for the betterment of the growing Coastal Georgia region.
Participants attending the three-day leadership experience will hear from world-renowned speakers and can expect to learn thought-provoking content from statewide CEOs, business futurists, and regional community leaders, as well as have the opportunity to connect with more than 400 participants expected to attend.
Sponsoring this inaugural event with Morris Multimedia are Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, Georgia Southern University and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. The forum fee is $395/person. Limited scholarships are available for community leaders who may need financial assistance to attend the event.
A date for the rescheduled in-person forum and upcoming virtual programs will be announced soon. Future details will be posted to the forum website, Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum.
