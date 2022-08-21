Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced its commitment recently to protect the health of the world’s essential pollinator populations.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced its commitment recently to protect the health of the world’s essential pollinator populations and do its part to ensure food security for future generations.
SEG’s investment in the health of pollinators includes working with and supporting supplier partners that avoid the use of particularly detrimental pesticides like neonicotinoids, glyphosate and organophosphates; sourcing fresh produce and floral from suppliers with third-party verified integrated pest management practices; encouraging supplier partners to obtain pollinator-friendly certifications that facilitate consumer education; and working to increase the amount of USDA organic produce offered in stores.
“At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to the development of lasting change, especially when it comes to safeguarding the world’s food supply for our future generations," Steve Williams, the vice president of produce and floral for Southeastern Grocers, said in a news release. "As a grocer, feeding people is our first priority, and protecting the health of pollinators like honey bees is paramount to ensure we are able to help nourish our communities for years to come.”
Honey bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other pollinators are fundamental to the development of the earth’s flowering plants and crops, which makes them vital to the world’s food supply. According to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 35% of the world’s food crops rely on animal pollinators for reproduction.
The use of pesticides in conventional farming methods is perpetuating the destruction of pollinator habitats, resulting in the loss of pollinators entirely. SEG’s Pollinator Health Policy commits to engaging with supplier partners to establish clear objectives resulting in healthier environments for pollinators.
With the goal to pursue purposeful change, SEG will continue to develop commitments to further support opportunities that advance pollinator-friendly practices in the Southeast and beyond. Together, with the help of its supplier partners, SEG will work toward creating stronger communities, sustainable products and a more viable world for all.
