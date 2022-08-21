harveys pollinators.jpg

 Special Photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced its commitment recently to protect the health of the world’s essential pollinator populations and do its part to ensure food security for future generations.

SEG’s investment in the health of pollinators includes working with and supporting supplier partners that avoid the use of particularly detrimental pesticides like neonicotinoids, glyphosate and organophosphates; sourcing fresh produce and floral from suppliers with third-party verified integrated pest management practices; encouraging supplier partners to obtain pollinator-friendly certifications that facilitate consumer education; and working to increase the amount of USDA organic produce offered in stores.

