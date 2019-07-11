LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several of Southern Regional Technical College’s student competitors placed in the top 20 nationwide at the SkillsUSA Championships recently in Louisville, Ky.
Josh Fargnoli, a resident of Moultrie who is a student at the college, placed fourth in his field during the competition — which was part of the SkillsUSA 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students.
The SRTC SkillsUSA chapter was represented by Megan Cooper of Norman Park, who competed in architectural drafting; Logan Paramore of Sylvester, who competed in cabinetmaking; Fargnoli in electrical construction wiring and the welding fabrication team of Jake Rice of Ashburn, Felipe Rodriguez of Tifton, Jace Tison of Doles and Tim Minter of Tifton.
Officials said that, during the championship, more than 6,800 career and technical education state winners competed in 103 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as welding and automotive service technology.
Fargnoli and Paramore each received skill point certificates in their fields, signifying they achieved technical competencies and proficiency on the national level.