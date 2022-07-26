corn rust.png

Orange spores emerge from southern rust pustules on a corn leaf. Corn is seventh among the top 10 commodities in Georgia and was valued at $358 million in 2020, making early detection of southern rust important for producers to avoid yield loss.

 Photo via Tift County Extension

TIFTON — Georgia’s corn producers should be on alert for southern corn rust, a devastating disease that has been found in several Georgia counties this year, exacerbated by a warm La Niña winter and hot, humid conditions so far this season.

Bob Kemerait, a professor of plant pathology with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said that UGA Cooperative Extension agents have identified southern corn rust in 15 Georgia counties so far this year.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

