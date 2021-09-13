ALBANY -- Residents of one Dougherty County community are looking to slow down reckless drivers in their neighborhood where, they say, they pose a danger to pedestrians and children.
Willie Dawson, who addressed the Dougherty County Commission in February, was back on Monday to check on the project.
“It seems like the progress has stopped as far as getting some kind of (answer) on when speed bumps will be placed on Astoria Drive,” he said. “We’re asking that the speed study be done and at least three speed bumps be placed on Astoria Drive.”
The Southgate community, where Dawson lives, is centered around the intersection of Lily Pond Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive close to the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.
“Those cars go by fast and people are texting,” Dawson said. "We’ve got kids and people just walking for exercise.’
On one occasion, he said, a car swerved at a dead end, jumped the curb and nearly struck a house.
Betty Frazier told commissioners a speeding driver's car went through her yard, causing damage, and struck a car next door, coming to rest near the neighbor’s house.
“It ended up almost in their bedroom, and this was at 10:30 at night," she said.
A traffic study needed before installing speed bumps has been delayed because the city of Albany, which performs the work for the county, has had issues with its equipment, County Administrator Michael McCoy said. He said he expected to have an answer as early as Monday on when the work could be completed.
Commissioner Russell Gray suggested placing speed alert signs the county recently purchased in the area. The digital signs flash the speed of approaching cars.
If placing the equipment in the neighborhood works, it could eliminate the need for the “nuclear option” of permanent speed bumps, Gray said.
“I think this may be a good test to see if this will remind drivers how fast they are going,” he said.
