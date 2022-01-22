TIFTON — Southwell announced the addition of new general surgeon Dr. David Wykstra to its medical staff. Wykstra will practice with South Georgia Surgical in Tifton and perform procedures at Tift Regional Medical Center.
“We are excited that Dr. Wykstra has joined our team,” Southwell Vice President of Physician Services Bryan Jones said in a news release. “With more than 19 years of experience, Dr. Wykstra is a board-certified general surgeon with special expertise in laparoscopy.”
Jones said Wykstra’s services include surgical care and minimally-invasive procedures for the abdomen, digestive tract, endocrine system, and soft tissues such as skin and breast tissue.
Wykstra earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia, now Augusta University. He followed with general surgery residency training at the Atlanta Medical Center, where he served as chief resident.
“A diseased gallbladder, a breast tumor, an obstructed bowel — all of these diverse conditions often require surgery to treat them, and chances are the doctor who is going to perform those operations is a general surgeon,” Jones said. “COVID-19 safety protocols are in place at our clinics and hospitals, so we encourage area residents to not delay that evaluation or elective procedure any longer. Talk to your provider about a referral to Dr. Wykstra or any of our general surgeons at South Georgia Surgical.”
For questions or to make an appointment, call (229) 382-9733. South Georgia Surgical is located in Tifton at 1007 Greenfield Drive, near TRMC. Visit www.MySouthwell.com for more information.
