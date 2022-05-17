Masks will be recommended for patients and visitors, but not required, with the exception of the Dialysis Center, Hospice of Tift Area, the Anita Stewart Oncology Center, and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation, the health system announced.
TIFTON — Southwell has announced changes to masking and visitation guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective this week.
Masks will be recommended for patients and visitors, but not required, with the exception of the Dialysis Center, Hospice of Tift Area, the Anita Stewart Oncology Center, and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation. Staff members will continue to wear masks during all patient encounters, but masks are optional in public areas such as hallways and nursing stations.
Southwell continue to provide masks to patients and visitors who wish to continue masking in Southwell facilities.
“As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and local positivity rates remain low, we felt like it was time to roll back some of these guidelines,” Alex Le, COO of Southwell, said. “These changes will provide our patients, visitors, and health care team some welcomed relief from the strict masking and social distancing restrictions that were necessary during the past two years. However, as we have done throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and case rates and may reinstate additional safety measures should we experience another significant surge.”
