TIFTON – After another pandemic year that has shown the importance of nurses and hospital staff, Southwell is observing National Nurses Week May 6-12 and National Hospital Week May 8-14 with creative ways to show their appreciation to their nurses and other staff during this time.
Nurses and nurse extenders will have ice cream delivered on Tuesday, home baked cookies delivered on Wednesday, a free lunch on Thursday, and receive a special gift on Friday. Southwell also will publish a special video on social media thanking nurses for all their hard work. Members of the public are encouraged to share their stories of a nurse who has inspired or impacted them by emailing it to info@mysouthwell.com.
“Our nurses and nurse extenders play a vital role as part of the health care team, and we want them to realize how much we appreciate their efforts,” Tonia Garrett, Southwell's chief nursing officer, said. “It is more important than ever to recognize their work this year because of how they all rose above and beyond their call of duty over the past two years.”
For this year’s celebration of National Hospital Week, hospital employees will enjoy a variety of activities. Employees will have the opportunity to participate in a health fair, an employee appreciation reception hosted by volunteers, and a family night at Fulwood Park complete with volleyball teams competing for the No. 1 slot. Employees also will be able to submit pictures of their pets in different categories with “Best in Class” being chosen by the most votes. The week will end with an employee breakfast hosted by the Food and Nutrition Department.
“We recognize that this has been a hard year for many of our employees,” Lori Folsom, Southwell assistant vice president of human resources, said. “We want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication to our patients and visitors. We think everyone will really enjoy some of the things we planned, and we look forward to showing all our staff members how much we appreciate them.”
