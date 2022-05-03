TIFTON – Southwell will celebrate Older Americans Month with the Administration for Community Living and its 2022 theme “Age My Way.” Southwell encourages all older adults to use this month to find resources on aging in place and taking charge of their health.
“Older adults play vital, positive roles in our communities – as family members, friends, mentors, volunteers, civic leaders, members of the work force, and more,” Ken Kiser, a nurse practitioner at Southwell Primary Care in Valdosta. “Just as every person is unique, so too is how they age and how they choose to manage their health care. Health care should be provided with consideration for individual preferences, goals and resources. At Southwell Primary Care, we work to individualize and personalize the care we provide to each patient. ”
While “Age My Way” will look different for each person, Kiser said there are common things everyone can consider:
· Planning: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you.
· Engagement: Remain involved and contribute to your community through work, volunteer, and/or civic participation opportunities.
· Access: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, and customize supports to help you better age in place.
· Connection: Maintain social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.
“Taking charge of your health and being proactive is another great way to help you age your way,” Kiser said. “I work with older patients to treat chronic conditions like hypertension or diabetes, but I also work with older adults on preventative care. Addressing health concerns early on and focusing on prevention measures is a great way to age in place.”
Kiser is located at Southwell Primary Care on North Oak Street in Valdosta and serves patients 18 and up.
Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best sci-fi movies of all time based on our own Stacker score, a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to be listed as sci-fi on IMDb, have a Metascore, and have at least 5,000 votes. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.