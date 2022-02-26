TIFTON -- Southwell, a nonprofit health care system serving south-central Georgia, recently opened a new emergency center and patient tower at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton.
TRMC, the main campus for Southwell, is a 181-bed hospital offering acute care, surgical services, cardiovascular care, oncology, women’s health, musculoskeletal care, and more.
Southwell includes TRMC in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and more than 35 outpatient diagnostic and treatment facilities, physician clinics, and endoscopy procedure centers located throughout the region.
“Our team of medical professionals strives to provide safe, compassionate care with a focus on total quality,” Chris Efaw, vice president of outreach and development for Southwell, said. “Our goal is to help create thriving communities by enhancing the health and wellness of area residents.”
In December 2021, the new tower at TRMC officially opened as patients from the emergency center, the orthopedics unit, the step-down unit, and intensive care unit moved into the new facility.
“This new patient tower has been a vision for our facility for years, with construction starting back in the summer of 2019,” TRMC Chief Operating Officer Alex Le said. “We are grateful that we have been able to expand and grow as a system, especially during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are excited to see our longtime dream realized.”
The patient tower is a four-story building expansion onto the existing structure of TRMC, adding 263,000 square feet to the facility. Part of the project also included renovations to the current facility to allow for a seamless connection to the new building, dramatically changing the main entrance of the hospital.
TRMC retained its 181-bed license with the new tower, but the expansion allows for all semi-private rooms to be converted to private throughout the facility. It also will allow for more observation rooms in the emergency center.
“We know that having all-private rooms for our patients will greatly improve our patients’ experience and overall satisfaction,” Le said. “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer this and have a larger ER capacity to better serve patients as well.”
