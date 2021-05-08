ADEL – Southwell Health and Rehabilitation will enjoy various games and activities with residents and staff all week, as part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, which runs from May 9-15. The theme for this year’s national observance, “Together Through the Seasons,” celebrates the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to their residents during this unprecedented time.
Created by the American Health Care Association in 1967, NSNCW, formerly known as National Nursing Home Week, provides an opportunity for residents and their loved ones, staff, volunteers, and surrounding communities to honor the role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.
“We are overjoyed and deeply grateful to be celebrating being together safely with our residents, their loved ones, and staff this week,” Melanie Byron, director of nursing for Southwell Health and Rehabilitation, said in a news release. “National Skilled Nursing Care Week this year is extra special as we honor the unparalleled commitment and resiliency of our heroic staff and the special bonds shared with our residents and their families.”
The games and activities that will be held during the week will serve as a well-needed chance to safely develop and/or build upon relationships with residents, their loved ones, and staff at Southwell Health and Rehabilitation. The activities will allow the community to celebrate being together safely after one of the most challenging years in recent history.
For more information on National Skilled Nursing Care Week, visit www.ahcancal.org/NSNCW.
