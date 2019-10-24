Southwell honors associates at awards banquet

TIFTON — Southwell saluted colleagues at its annual awards banquet held on Tuesday at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.
“Tonight is a special night of well-deserved tributes, honors and recognition,” Southwell President/CEO Christopher Dorman said.
Dorman told employees and volunteers in the audience that Southwell, which consists of Tift Regional Medical Center, TRMC West Campus, Southwell Medical and 26 physician practices, was growing to serve an increasing patient base.
“We are undergoing a lot of change,” Dorman said. “But, never stop putting patients first. Facilities may expand, processes may change, new services may be added; but, continue to provide the compassionate care that has positioned us as the system of choice.”
The John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award was presented to Jimmy Allen, a longstanding board member who currently serves as chairman of the Southwell Inc. Board of Directors and as a trustee with the Tift County Hospital Authority. Allen was honored for his years as a hospital and community leader.
The TRMC Foundation honored Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, an eye care specialist who practices with Tift Regional Ophthalmology, with the Exceptional Physician Award. The TRMC Foundation also named TRMC intensive care unit nurse Meg Marshall the Jensen Patrick Nursing Excellence Award winner.
The hospital system recognized employees of the month for the past year at TRMC and Southwell Medical. Judy Berger, who works as a housekeeper, was named the TRMC Dixon Dorminy Employee of the Year. Mark Griffin with Supply Chain Services was announced as the Southwell Medical Employee of the Year.
Southwell also saluted employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service. Livia Hall with TRMC Obstetrics and accounting employee Tonia Waldrop reached the distinction of 35 years of service with the system. Physical therapist Don Pirkle opened the awards ceremony with an invocation and chiropractors Joshua Pridemore and Ryan Byrnes provided a musical presentation.