TIFTON – Beginning June 3, Southwell will move its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to WorkSmart Clinic, located at 4468 Union Road. Those who have received their first dose of the vaccine at the drive-thru clinic on Carpenter Road on or after May 19 will receive their second dose at WorkSmart.
“As more community members become vaccinated, we found that it made sense to streamline our vaccine efforts with an existing clinic,” Carla Hall, director of Medical Clinics, said. “We will have the ability to see more than 100 patients a day at WorkSmart, and we continue to encourage community members to receive their vaccine."
Vaccines at WorkSmart will be available for patients 12 and up from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. Those interested in receiving their vaccine can make an appointment by calling (229) 353-2200.
In addition to the operations at WorkSmart, the Southwell Mobile Clinic will offer community vaccines other days of the week in various neighborhoods. Patients aged 12-18 who are established patients of Affinity Pediatrics can also receive their vaccine through their pediatric provider. To make a vaccine appointment for Affinity Pediatrics, call (229) 353-7337.
Vaccines are free, and Southwell encourages local residents to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” Dr. Cameron Nixon, internal medicine physician and chief transformation officer for Southwell, said. “Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
