TIFTON – Southwell recently remodeled its sleep center and is now offering a new sleep medicine clinic.
“This sleep medicine clinic is a little different from what we previously offered with our sleep center,” Brett Walker-Rutherford, practice manager of the sleep clinic, said. “Previously, your primary care physician would send in orders for a sleep study. We would do the sleep study, but we would turn everything back over to your primary care physician. Now, we are able to truly do sleep medicine and follow the patient from their sleep study through their sleep disorder treatment.”
At this new sleep medicine clinic, Dr. Swathi Nutakki, a physician trained specially in sleep medicine diagnoses and sleep disorders, will help patients get more restful sleep and address related health concerns. Nutakki is a dedicated sleep specialist who will be with patients through every step of their sleep evaluation, from the initial exam to comprehensive testing and follow-up care.
“We will be there with you from the beginning for your sleep medicine journey to the end,” Walker-Rutherford said. “Our expert team will work tirelessly to get you the quality sleep you need.”
In addition to the new sleep medicine offerings, the location for the sleep center also has been remodeled and now features a luxurious, resort-like space for sleep studies and treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.